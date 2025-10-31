South Shropshire MP seeks nominations for food and drink award

Stuart Anderson has called for nominations of outstanding small and medium-sized (SME) food and drink manufacturers in South Shropshire who demonstrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, workforce development and wellbeing, and community engagement.

The South Shropshire MP’s call for nominations is part of the Food and Drink Federation's inaugural MP's Choice: Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year Award.

It is a celebration of Britain's SMEs (small and medium enterprises), which make up 97 per cent of the UK's food and drink manufacturing sector.

Mr Anderson said that each year these businesses contribute £37 billion to the economy. The 12,000 businesses that form the sector support nearly 500,000 jobs. In the West Midlands, the food and drink manufacturing sector contributes £2.4 billion to the economy and employs 38,000 people.

Once the nomination window closes on Thursday, November 20, a judging panel consisting of industry experts will have one week to assess each nomination. They will be led by Jim Blight, the Food and Drink Federation's director of corporate affairs and packaging.

Regional winners will then be announced on December 5, coinciding with Small Business Saturday.

The overall UK winner of this prestigious award will be revealed in January 2026 and honoured at a parliamentary reception attended by MPs, FDF representatives, and industry leaders.

Stuart Anderson said: "South Shropshire is proudly home to a wide range of remarkable food and drink businesses that enrich our communities and support our rural economy with nutritious and nourishing food and drink products.

“I am excited to support the MP's Choice: Food and Drink Manufacturer of the Year Award, which has been launched by the Food and Drink Federation to celebrate the outstanding businesses in this sector.

“This is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on local manufacturers who excel in innovation, sustainability, workforce development, and community engagement. I encourage everyone to put forward deserving nominations and help showcase the very best that South Shropshire offers."

For more information and to make a nomination, email stuart.anderson.mp@parliament.uk.