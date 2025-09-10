West Mercia Police said that on January 6 firefighters were rushing to help two people trapped in a car in floodwater in Lindridge, when they found the A443 at Newnham Bridge blocked by Adam Smith.

A statement from the force said: "The 52-year-old from Tenbury Wells had deliberately blocked the road with two vehicles, and refused to move them despite the firefighters explaining that they were responding to an emergency.

"They had to turn around and take a different route, which meant it took longer to reach the scene.

"Smith appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 9) where he was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £620 of costs and an £88 victim surcharge."

Following the hearing, PC Molly Smith said: “The actions of Smith were totally irresponsible and had the very real potential to endanger lives.

“Obstructing any emergency worker is an offence, but when they are responding to an emergency it’s even more incomprehensible.

“In this situation the victims trapped in the flood water had to wait longer for help, which could have had catastrophic consequences.

"Thankfully they were OK, but the outcome could have been very different.

"It also put the firefighters at increased risk as they arrived from a different direction so had a longer stretch of water to wade through, and flood water levels had risen during the delay."