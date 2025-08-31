'We need a crackdown on litter' - MP calls for clean-up in Shropshire amid concerns by residents

South Shropshire MP, Stuart Anderson, has called for "greater consistency" in the enforcement of litter laws, saying penalties for perpetrators and dedicated funding for local councils will help to crack down on the issue.

Mr Anderson said he was recently contacted by concerned residents within his constituency, and has shared a picture of waste lying within a grassed area in Shropshire.

Local authorities in the UK have the power to prosecute individuals who are caught littering, which can lead to a fine of up to £2,500.

Mr Anderson said the previous Conservative government's 'Binfrastructure Fund' provided £983,000 of funding for local authorities to purchase new litter bins for local communities.

He said this helped divert more than 180,871 tonnes of waste, and has called for the scheme to be reinstated "given the current situation".

"Littering is unacceptable and should be tackled in every way possible," said the MP for South Shropshire.

"I have been contacted by residents who share my aspiration for South Shropshire to become a safer and cleaner place to live in, work, and visit.

"I have called for a clean-up on litter to ensure penalties are issued to perpetrators and infrastructure is strengthened with dedicated funding restored for local councils."

A report by Keep Britain Tidy found that more than 90 per cent of places surveyed across the country over the past decade were plagued with litter. Its latest survey revealed just nine in every 100 locations in England are litter-free.

The environmental organisation described 'litter anxiety' as "high" with 77 per cent of people believing the country’s litter problem has worsened in recent years.