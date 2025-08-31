12 secret spots in Shropshire for autumn colours - with wonderful walks, cosy cafes and the best pubs
Getting excited about cosy season? Discover some of the best hidden gems in Shropshire this autumn – from colourful woodland walks to cosy pubs, lakeside strolls and historic sites. Perfect for budget-friendly days out.
When autumn sweeps across Shropshire, the county comes alive in a blaze of gold, amber and crimson.
The rolling hills, ancient woodlands and historic villages look their most magical at this time of year – perfect for crisp walks followed by steaming mugs of coffee and cosy pub fires.
Here are some of the best places in Shropshire to explore this autumn season – from scenic woodland trails with fiery autumn colours to charming cafés and tucked-away historic sites.
And best of all, many of these spots are completely free, so you can enjoy Shropshire’s autumn beauty without spending a penny (except maybe on cake or a pint afterwards!).
1. Lyth Hill Country Park – Woodland trails with panoramic views
Just outside Shrewsbury, this peaceful park is often overlooked in favour of the Long Mynd. In autumn, its woodlands glow with reds and golds, and the ridge offers sweeping views across the Wrekin and Welsh hills.
Free entry, dog-friendly, perfect for a shorter autumn stroll.
2. The Dingle, Quarry Park (Shrewsbury) – Take a break from shopping with a burst of autumn colour
In the heart of Shrewsbury, Percy Thrower’s sunken garden is at its best in autumn. Japanese maples and ornamental trees bring a fiery splash of colour, and it’s free to visit.
Afterwards, pop into one of Shrewsbury’s cosy independent cafés like The Groundskeeper, Oath or Ginger & Co for a warm-up.
3. Ellesmere’s Mere & Cremorne Gardens – Lakeside autumn wanders
A tranquil alternative to the busier Lake Vyrnwy, Ellesmere’s Mere is fringed with woodlands that turn beautifully in autumn. A loop around the water offers birdwatching and quiet reflection, with Victorian gardens adding a quirky twist.
The Boathouse Café is a snug stop for tea and cake with lake views.