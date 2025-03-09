More acts on way as folk festival organisers secure three years of funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the success of their inaugural year of operation, ShireFolk say they are "thrilled" to announce that they have secured a new three-year funding package from the Arts Council.

Amelia Coburn - Middle - with Westley and Jennifer Bone - ShireFolk founders

This extended support will allow ShireFolk to continue its mission of bringing the very best in folk and roots music to the Marches region, including Leominster, Bewdley, and Bridgnorth.

This long-term support will ensure that the music scene in the Marches thrives for years to come.

Over the next three years, ShireFolk will continue its tradition of scouring the UK for folk and roots artists of excellence, curating an exciting and diverse roster of performers.

The first artist to perform under this new funding period is Amelia Coburn, an exciting singer-songwriter whose blend of traditional folk with contemporary influences has garnered wide acclaim.

Amelia will take the stage for three nights from March 27 to March 29, at the Rankin club in Leominster, St Anne's Church in Bewdley and Violet's Tearoom in Bridgnorth respectively, which will kick off an exciting new year of ShireFolk’s musical adventures.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact ShireFolk has had in such a short time, and we’re overjoyed to receive continued support from the Arts Council,” said Jennifer Bone, co-founder of ShireFolk.

“The extension of our funding will allow us to bring even more remarkable artists to the Marches, creating lasting memories for audiences and providing a platform for the incredible talents of the UK’s folk and roots music scene.”

Tickets for Amelia Coburn’s performances and information about upcoming tours are available from their website shirefolk.co.uk."