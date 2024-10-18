Broadband: South Shropshire MP calls for residents and businesses to apply for gigabit broadband vouchers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The MP has reported that gigabit broadband availability stands at just 42 per cent in South Shropshire, compared to 78.5 per cent nationally.

Up to £210 million was made available by the previous government to help communities with the cost of connecting, however Anderson has said that only a third of those eligible in South Shropshire have applied, and that more than 4,900 premises in 12 villages are yet to do so, according to Shropshire Council.

The Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme (GBVS) provides a grant of up to £1,500 for residents and up to £3,500 for businesses towards the cost of installing gigabit-capable broadband through local community broadband projects.