The two West Midlands National Trust sites named among the best in the UK, according to the Telegraph

Coughton Court

Coughton lands in at number 2 out of 20 of the best National Trust properties in the UK on list.

Coughton Court is an English Tudor country house, situated on the main road between Studley and Alcester in Warwickshire. It is a Grade I listed building.

The Telegraph says: “You don't get more riveting history than that of Coughton, home to the Throckmorton family since 1409.

“During the Reformation they made the dangerous decision to remain worshipping Roman Catholics. A century later the house, by that time leased by Sir Everard Digby, played a key role in the desperate aftermath of the 1605 Catholic plot to blow up Parliament.

“Carefully preserved Catholic objects include a chemise said to have been worn by Mary Queen of Scots, and an Elizabethan document called the Tabula Eliensis.

“Look for the Throckmorton Coat in the Saloon, made in a single day “from the back of the sheep” for a huge bet.”

Winter sunrise over the Four Stones at Clent Hills, Worcestershire.

Clent Hills

The Clent Hills have been recognised as Worcestershire’s top National Trust site in The Telegraph’s roundup of the best National Trust properties across every English county.

Celebrated as "a haven for walkers and cyclists," The Telegraph praises the area’s extensive bridlepaths that wind across three picturesque hills—all just a stone’s throw from Birmingham. On clear days, visitors can even catch a glimpse of Wales.

Adding to its charm is a solitary tower from a faux castle, cleverly built by the Lyttelton family as a decorative folly for nearby Hagley Hall. The iconic “prehistoric” Four Stones may appear ancient, but they’re another of the Lytteltons’ imaginative creations—perfectly positioned for their guests to admire.

To experience the Clent Hills in full, The Telegraph recommends booking a guided walk with a ranger.

Climb to the top for breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. Bluebells carpet the woodland floor, creating a serene atmosphere.

The National Trust itself describes the area as “a stunning countryside haven in the heart of the busy Midlands.”

The National Trust recommends bluebell valley for anyone wanting to catch a glimpse at the flowers.

It added: “Explore the miles of footpaths, bridleways and trails offering breathtaking panoramic views over the Cotswolds, Shropshire Hills and Welsh borders.”