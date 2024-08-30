Battery storage energy plant near Ludlow gets go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Applicant Greenfield Solar says the 24 batteries at the site off Steventon Road between Ludlow and Ashford Carbonel will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which the site could return to agricultural use.

So-called Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are designed to release power to the national grid during times of high demand and low production, and are often used to store energy from renewable sources.

“Whilst the site has largely been selected due to its proximity to a grid connection, the specific placement of the compound has been carefully considered to minimise its impact to the landscape, and the ability to continue to use the agricultural land,” said a planning statement from the developer.

“The key suitability requirement for battery storage sites is access to the local electricity distribution network; therefore, such facilities must be in delivered in locations where energy can be exported at a level which supports the viability of the facility.

“BESS is compatible with renewable energy sources, allowing for the capture of energy generated from wind and solar, which can often be inconsistent.

“Battery storage facilities allow for a degree of certainty that, in times of a surge, there will always be power reserves available to meet demand and to avoid power blackouts.”

A battery energy storage system will be built at a remote farmland site off Steventon Road, near Ludlow (Google)

Approving the scheme, a report from Shropshire Council’s planning department said the role of battery storage facilities in reducing the county’s carbon footprint was given “substantial weight” in the balance of decision making.

They added that the “temporary” nature of the 40-year scheme meant there would be no permanent loss of agricultural land, and no evidence that the development would cause land degradation.

“BESS are valuable developments in supporting the transition to net zero and growth of renewable energy,” said the officers report.

“The application proposes a modest BESS development on an isolated site south of Ludlow and within the open countryside. The principle of development is supported where the site selection is concluded to be appropriate, prioritising minimising its wider visual impact and required grid connection.

“It also avoids built up areas where fire risks associated with BESS compared to other development types are marginally higher.”

Construction work on the scheme is scheduled to take approximately six months, with no road closures or diversions anticipated.