Inside Grade II listed south Shropshire school house with a river in its garden which is up for sale
A yellow Grade II listed south Shropshire school house with a river running through its garden has been listed for sale.
By Luke Powell
The stunning property in Bucknell features charm and character throughout and an abundance of period features that creates fantastic living spaces.
Yellow on the outside, but comfy, warm, and welcoming. The Old School house enjoys a tranquil location, set on a no through lane to traffic, and overlooking a landscaped courtyard and gardens with the River Redlake running through.