Inside Grade II listed south Shropshire school house with a river in its garden which is up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stunning property in Bucknell features charm and character throughout and an abundance of period features that creates fantastic living spaces.

Grade II listed old school house in Bucknell, picture via: Rightmove and Knight Frank

The old schoolhouse in Bucknell, picture via: Rightmove and Knight Frank

Yellow on the outside, but comfy, warm, and welcoming. The Old School house enjoys a tranquil location, set on a no through lane to traffic, and overlooking a landscaped courtyard and gardens with the River Redlake running through.

The house offers comfy living areas, picture via: Rightmove and Knight Frank