Major road set for weeks of disruption for repairs to 'high-risk' gas main – here's where and when

Shropshire Council has confirmed there will be two-way traffic lights on a section of the A49 from June 10 to August 2.

The lights will be in place on a section of the road to the south of Leebotwood, between The Dingle and Greenfields properties. A side road off the A49 in the area will also be closed during the work.

The closure is for Cadent Gas to carry out work after it found "a section of medium pressure gas main underground beneath the A49 which is considered high-risk and needs to be replaced urgently".

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Contractors working on behalf of Cadent will undertake excavations within the highway laying 215 metres of new polyethylene gas pipe underground, with the excavations backfilled and reinstated upon completion of the engineering works.

"The A49 is managed by National Highways, but Shropshire Council has asked Cadent Gas to ensure affected residents and businesses are notified prior to the works taking place.

"Advance warning signs will be place on site two weeks prior to the work commencing."