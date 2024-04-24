South Shropshire politicians seek views on NHS experiences

Following the visit of Health Minister, Andrew Stephenson MP, to Ludlow Community Hospital, South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne and the parliamentary candidate for South Shropshire, Stuart Anderson are seeking the views of residents on their experience of the NHS.

Mr Dunne and Mr Anderson met the Minister to discuss NHS services in the area and are seeking the views of residents to help make the best case for investment and service provision.

It forms part of the hospital transformation programme in Shropshire - a plan set out by the local NHS trust to put the hospitals on a sustainable footing for the future.