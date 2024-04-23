'An extraordinary accomplishment' as firefighter marks 40 years of service to same Shropshire community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Steve Paige joined Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service at Church Stretton on April 18, 1984 and took over as officer in charge in 1997.

During the last 27 years Steve also has had the remarkable record of ensuring that the fire truck has never once been off the run.

This, his colleagues say, has guaranteed the availability of the fire service crew, and therefore protecting the lives and well-being of his community.

"This is quite an extraordinary accomplishment, one which I doubt is matched anywhere in UK let alone Shropshire," said a fire station spokesperson on social media.

Modest Steve, who is a postie in the town and due to retire after 38 years from that job next month, said: "We've always recruited the right sort of new recruit who will show commitment and fit in well with the local community."

He added that the station has a "great crew who will always go above and beyond to keep an appliance needed for this community in Church Stretton and surrounding areas."

On call firefighter Steve added: "I feel so proud to have served, and still do, the local community here in Church Stretton and the surrounding areas.

"I can't imagine how many incidents I have attended or how many peoples lives I have changed, helped and even them changing mine over the years."

Steve received a long service award from Adam Matthews, assistant chief fire officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Matthews also presented a long service award to Ian Mason, who recently retired from the service after 37 years, also playing an important role in keeping the truck on the run for the last 27 years.

He continues to work at Longmynd Garage.