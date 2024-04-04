Election candidate and MP call for council to abandon threat over recycling centre closures

Stuart Anderson, the current MP for Wolverhampton South West will be standing to replace long-standing Shropshire MP Philip Dunne at the next general election.

Mr Anderson will be contesting the newly-created 'South Shropshire' constituency, which replaces the 'Ludlow' constituency.

The Conservative has now spoken out over worries about the future of the Craven Arms and Bridgnorth Household Recycling Centre.

The move comes as Mr Anderson's own party colleagues who run Shropshire Council have proposed closing two of the county recycling centres to save money.