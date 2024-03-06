Family pay tribute to 'cheeky and fun loving' 18-year-old killed in crash

Kallum Wilkes died after a crash on the A44 in Hereford on Tuesday, February 27.

In a tribute released by West Mercia Police Kallum's family spoke of their sadness at the loss and thanked those who have offered support.

They said: “With hearts that are broken, we lost our beloved and cheeky son/brother in a tragic accident on the 27 February on the A44.

"Our lives will never be the same. We have lost the most cheeky and fun loving person.

"We give our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their condolences, support and kind words and the generosity from near and far to help us prepare the perfect send off for Kallum.

"He will be sorely missed by family and friends and his memory will live on with all that met Kallum.

"Ride high our boy, we all love you and miss you.”