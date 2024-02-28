MP welcomes new bathing area designations

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow told the PM he welcomed Monday's announcement of the new potential bathing water sites - which include two on the River Severn in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, and one on the river Teme in his constituency of Ludlow.

He asked: "How will these very welcome designations improve the rivers in Shropshire and other areas under consideration?"

Mr Sunak replied: "He's right, substantial improvements have been made in recent years, and nearly 90 per cent of designated bathing areas in England now meet the high standard of good and excellent up form 27 per cent in 2020.

He added that this had come about after "his side of the house" had voted for stricter storm overflow targets and unlimited penalties for water companies "that had been opposed by parties opposite".