Road expected to be closed for 'several hours' after crash
Police have warned that a road over the Shropshire border will be closed for several hours after a crash.
It happened on Tuesday morning on the A44 between Baron's Cross and Monkland, near Leominster.
Writing on social media, West Mercia Police advised drivers to seek an alternative route.
Officers said: "We are dealing with a collision on the A44 between Baron's Cross & Monkland, Leominster.
"The road is expected to be closed for several hours please find an alternative route."