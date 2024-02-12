Shropshire caravan resident ordered off land after appeal fails

Government inspectors upheld a decision by Shropshire Council last year which ruled Mr Alexander Johnson had breached planning regulations by moving two static caravans onto a field he owned near Ratlinghope – which he then began using as a residence.

The council claimed that by moving into a caravan on the site without planning permission, which he referred to as “Foxglove Cottage”, Mr Johnson had changed the use of the land from agricultural to “a mixed use of agricultural and use as a caravan site for residential use”.

An enforcement notice issued in March ordered him to move off the site, and arrange for removal of the two static caravans along with a third touring caravan being stored on the site. Shropshire Council also demanded the removal of three ‘lorry-back’ storage containers which they said were being used as residential storage.