Alternative service in Knighton

About 30 local people gathered at Brookside Square to reiterate the call for a total ceasefire in Gaza.

One of the organisers, Angie Zelter said: "Underneath the Christmas tree in Knighton with our Palestinian flags and signs calling for a Ceasefire Now and an End to Genocide we could not sing the usual Christmas carols. A minute’s silence was held at the vigil, leaflets handed out, and we sung alternative Christmas carols, with words that reflect the reality of what is currently happening in the so-called Holy Land.

"The death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 22,000, including over 9,000 children, not including those lying beneath rubble. Little of the urgently needed international aid is being allowed in. There is hardly any water, electricity, or food. The winter cold and heavy rain are flooding the flimsy tents of those fleeing the bombs that keep falling. There is no Christmas in Gaza."

She said that on the West Bank violence against Palestinians continued to rise with almost 300 killed and 4,500 detained.

Radnor Palestine links will return to Knighton at 11.30am on Saturday (23rd), singing more "tragic" carols.