Historic glasshouses at National Trust hall currently deemed 'unsafe' set to be replaced

The trust has applied for planning permission and listed building consent for the removal and replacement of two lean-to glasshouses within the walled garden at Attingham Park near Shrewsbury.

They are located in the Frame Yard - the working yard - in the garden.

A report to Shropshire Council says that Attingham was once considered the county’s grandest house of its era. It was during the First World War, under the care of the 8th Lord Berwick and his wife Teresa Hulton, the house underwent many improvements including the construction of the glasshouses in the frame yard of the Walled Garden.

"The glasshouses are currently not being used due to unsafe conditions. The proposed new glasshouses will restore functionality back into the walled garden by providing more space for potting and planting for the gardening team," the report says.

"It is proposed that the two existing lean-to glasshouses, the ‘Tomato House’ and ‘Pinery Vinery’ are to be removed and fully replaced. Both were restored in 2008 and then repaired in 2015 and 2017 respectively."

They will be removed and replaced with a powder coated aluminium roof with glass and painted timber frame walls with glass. The glasshouse will retain its original metal internal mechanisms.

"Full removal and replacement of the glasshouses is the most appropriate option at this stage, to ensure that replacement glasshouses are of quality construction that last for several decades. This proposal will restore the historic character of the Walled Garden and reinstate space to grow produce."

Other planning applications received by Shropshire Council include:

Change of use from office to two flats, 16 - 18 Watergate Street, Whitchurch.

Single storey portal framed building for the rearing of young pigs at: Greenbank Farm, Tern Hill, Market Drayton.

Single storey extension, internal alterations, conversion of existing garage into annex and erection of three bay garage with artist studio/accommodation above and new entrance and driveway at: Spenford House Loppington.

Roofworks to facilitate the installation of a total of 10 solar panels at Mill House Cruckmeole Hanwood.

Erection of an agricultural shed for cattle and storage at Wilderley Hall Farm, Pulverbatch.

Erection of two detached dwellings, garages, formation of vehicular access and associated work on land Adacent to The Rectory, Plealey Lane Longden.

Erection of single storey and two storey extension to dwelling, detached double garage and conversion of, and extension to, outbuilding to holiday let property/residential

annexe at: Blossom Hill Nordley Common, Bridgnorth.

Approval of reserved matters for the demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two dwelling sat:West Bungalow, Chirbury.

Conversion to dwellings at:1-2 KingStreet, Ludlow.

Change of use of annexe to separate dwelling, subdivision of outdoor amenity space, conversion of stables into annexe to new dwelling, and installation of solar panels on roof of existing garage at: The Chains, Munslow, Craven Arms.