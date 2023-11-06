Van driver airlifted to hospital following A488 crash

The incident at around 9am on Sunday, saw emergency services called to crash between Bishops Castle and Lydham, with police closing the road as they dealt with the incident.

The crash involved two vans.

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "We were called at around 8.50am yesterday to reports of an RTC on the A488 in Bishops Castle, Shropshire.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two vans had been involved in a collision.

"A man in the first vehicle was removed from the van by medics before being treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff. He was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

"A man and woman from the second van were treated for minor injuries but did not require further treatment and were discharged at the scene."