Road closure in place on the A488 as police deal with a crash involving two vans

At around 9am on Sunday, 5 November, emergency services were called to a crash that had taken place on the A488 between Bishops Castle and Lydham.

Two vans were involved in the crash and casualties have been taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police officers, the Air Ambulance and crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Police have confirmed the A488 is closed between Bishops Castle and Lydham as officers deal with the incident.

Drivers have been urged to find an alternative route.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Clun and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Fire crews used cutters/spreaders to deal with the incident.