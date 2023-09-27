We got us a convoy - that raised thousands for children's hospice

Clara Powis from Shrewsbury before the Classic Convoy

The event on September 24 saw those taken part embark on a 32-mile vehicle road with start and finish at Netley Hall near Dorrington with a stop off at Home Farm, Attingham Park.

It was organised by Clara Powis from Ryton near Shrewsbury, the latest in a series of fundraisers for the children's charity.

Clara was determined to keep the memory of her friend Maya alive after she died at the age of just seven.

She has raised more than £33,000 for Hope House, which cared for Maya, who was born with a life-threatening condition.

The vehicle run was inspired by the Powis family’s own vehicles, a Green Goddess fire engine and a Morris 1000.

Clara and her family have held charity balls, cake sales, her brother did a sky dive and her mum, Lisa-Jayne was even persuaded to have her head shaved.