Charities benefit as tractors take the scenic route

Tractors line up for the start of the Shropshire hills charity run

Some 35 entrants had an enjoyable run around a 24-mile scenic route through some of the county's finest back roads, farm tracks and drives.

The organisers have thanked all the landowners, helpers, marshals and those who gave donations for making the run an enjoyable and successful event.

A total of £784 was raised and the cash will be donated to the Lingen Davies Fund and The Severn Hospice.

Starting from Hamperley Farm and led by Mike Richards on his County tractor, the convoy of classic, vintage and various 4-wheel drive vehicles including a Green Goddess fire engine, set off in glorious sunshine.

They drove over Whittingslow to Woolston before crossing a field track to Bushmoor. It was then on to Wistanstow, where the tractors did a loop around Manor Farm in respect of local farmer Pete Jones who had recently passed away.

After a short break at Wistanstow Village Hall, it was time to go down a steep wooded road from Woolston to Horderley and on to Ridgeway.

Taddymoor Farm, Hopesay, up to Edgton and down to Brunslow followed next.

This brought the tractors to the splendour of Walcott Hall and lakes before stopping at the Powis Arms at Lydbury North for refreshments.

From there it was a quick run down the road to Horderley, before returning to Hamperley.

Many spectators turned out to watch and wave as the convoy passed by on route.