Stunning Northern Lights captured from Shropshire peak

This stunning photograph was taken at the top of Long Mynd by Owen Watts

This stunning photograph was taken from the top of Long Mynd by Owen Watts.

"I've got an app that tells you when it's likely," he said. That was at about 9.30pm."

He uses the AuroraWatch UK app to stay alerted to when the phenomenal spectacle is most likely to be visible in our skies.

According to the app, there is an "amber" alert for tonight, meaning Aurora is likely to be visible by eye from Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, and possibly visible elsewhere in the UK.

The shimmering lights have been visible in Shropshire several times this year, with keen photographers making sure they were at the ready to capture stunning images in February, April and May.

Auroras are created by disturbances in Earth's magnetosphere due to powerful activity on the sun and are usually centred around the Earth's magnetic poles.

The Met Office said the display this week stems from a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a massive expulsion of plasma from the sun's corona, its outermost layer.