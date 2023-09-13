Road closed after collision between a car and van

Elderly couple unable to top up electricity in cashless Craven Arms
Drivers escaped without injury after a collision in South Shropshire.
The collision, between a van and a car, happened at Knowlend, Bucknell, just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene but West Midlands Ambulance said that police stood its crew down prior to arrival as it was no longer needed.
Two fire crews from Craven Arms, assisted by Hereford and Worcester, made the vehicles safe.
The road was closed for a time.