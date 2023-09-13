Road closed after collision between a car and van

By Sue Austin

Drivers escaped without injury after a collision in South Shropshire.

Road closed after collision between a car and van

The collision, between a van and a car, happened at Knowlend, Bucknell, just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene but West Midlands Ambulance said that police stood its crew down prior to arrival as it was no longer needed.

Two fire crews from Craven Arms, assisted by Hereford and Worcester, made the vehicles safe.

The road was closed for a time.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

