Supporters thanked after cross Britain cyclists complete their charity cycle

The Jogle 23 crew arrive at Land's End

The Jogle 23 Crew rode from John O'Groats to Lands End raising money for Parkinson's UK.

Their 10-day challenge saw them tackling rides of around 90 - 100 miles a day with many challenges, ranging from the weather and punctures to tough climbs in the Lake District and north Cornwall.

Those who took to the saddle included Tom Graham from Claverley, James Fenwick from Morville, Scott Richardson Brown from Cleobury Mortimer. and Tom Osborne from Ludlow as well as Henry Deakin, Mark Whittaker, Mark Skipp, Boudewijn Verhelst and Charlie Ferrier.

Highlights included meeting cycling legend, Sir Chris Hoy and a mid way overnight stop with friends and family in South Shropshire.

Many of the riders have family and friends with experience of Parkinson's Disease, which affects one in 37 people.

The ride earlier this month has already raised more than £84,000 which, when Gift Aid is added, will see the funds top £100,000.

Mr Graham said it had been an extremely challenging event but one every member of the crew had been delighted to finish.

"We are not really cyclists and are now enjoying the rest from getting on our bikes every day," he said.

"It was a psychological as well as physical challenge."