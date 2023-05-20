MP welcomes more primary care recruitment

philip dunne

Data published on May 18 by NHS England shows there are 26,103 additional primary care staff – such as dieticians, paramedics, and physiotherapists – working in GP practices with doctors and nurses to deliver care to patients.

"The Government continues to work to create more appointments, and recent data shows there were almost two million more GP appointments delivered in 2023 compared with the year before– that is 83,500 more appointments each working day," he said.

“I am pleased to see that the Government has fulfilled its commitment to recruit 26,000 additional primary care professionals a year ahead of schedule.

We are starting to see improvements in access to primary care here in Shropshire which is starting to help bring down the large backlog of appointments and treatments which were exacerbated by the Covid pandemic."

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "This government is focused on cutting waiting lists – which is one of our five priorities - and getting patients the care, they need, when they need it.

"We have delivered on our promise to recruit 26,000 extra primary care professionals which means more clinicians delivering better, more specialised, and accessible care to patients.