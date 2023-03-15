MP welcomes new Supporting Families funding allocation

Philip Dunne MP

Shropshire Council will receive £1 million in this latest round of funding to ensure skilled key workers continue to provide tailored support to the most vulnerable families in Shropshire.

Through the Government’s Supporting Families Programme, vulnerable families are allocated a skilled key worker to help them tackle issues including housing insecurity, poor education attainment and substance misuse giving them tailored support to turn their lives around.

This new funding boost builds on the £1.9 billion already invested into keyworker support over the last decade. This has helped the number of children on the programme entering care by 32 per cent, reduce the number of juvenile custodial sentences by almost 40 per cent and the proportion of adults on the programme claiming job seekers allowance by 11 per cent.

Mr Dunne said: “This Government has made huge progress in improving outcomes for families but sadly there are still families struggling with insecure housing, substance misuse and other challenges.

£I am pleased the Supporting Families Programmes is being expanded into the tenth year so vulnerable families in South Shropshire will benefit from a share of £1m funding to provide tailored keyworker support to help them turn their lives round.