MP welcomes £2 bus fare cap extension

Philip Dunne (left) with Transport Minister Richard Holden

The government introduced a cap on bus services outside of London on January 1 this year.

Over 140 bus operators have taken part in the scheme, including operators in Shropshire.

The cap, which limits the cost of a single bus fare to £2, was set to end on March 1, but has now been extended to June 1.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has also welcomed £155 million of Government support across England, of which Shropshire is getting £279,400, to ensure bus services are protected.

He said: “I am pleased the cap on buses in South Shropshire will be maintained at £2 which has been extended to June."

The MP added that he had spoken to Transport Minister Richard Holden to discuss the importance of supporting bus operators in Shropshire.

"In our region we have already seen a reduced service, limiting mobility for many, so it is essential that operators are financially supported to increase patronage and provide a high-class public transport service that centres around the bus needs of our rural community," Mr Dunne said.

"Shropshire Council receives £279,400 for the first quarter of 2023 and a similar amount is expected for the second quarter to June. This will help bus operators through the continuing impact because of the pandemic.

"I was also encouraged at the Minister's enthusiasm to encourage more elderly and pensioners back onto services now that Covid is behind us."

The news follows an unsuccessful bid by Shropshire Council for Government Levelling Up funding that included plans for demand-responsive buses, and for transforming Shrewsbury’s park and ride service.