Primary school pupils raise cash for children’s hospice

Pupils from Wistanstow Primary School who raised £130 for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Children at Wistanstow Primary School, near Craven Arms, decided to donate their money to support seriously ill local children at Hope House Children’s Hospices in Morda, Oswestry instead of sending out Christmas cards.

The endeavour raised more than £130 for the hospice.

The children wanted to support the charity after reading the story of Freya, who was the face of Hope House’s winter appeal.

The baby and her family had been cared for at the hospice after Freya was born with a life-threatening condition.

Teacher at Wistanstow Primary School, Marie Thomas, who also has had personal experience with Hope House, said: “The Year Six pupils were so moved by Freya’s story they planned an assembly to talk to the rest of the school about her and the work of Hope House.

“We managed to arrange daily collections and events in December and have raised about £130. We are a small school of only 60 or so children so this was a fabulous achievement.”

Bekki Fardoe Fundraiser from Hope House, who gave an assembly at the school to thank the pupils, said: “We are so touched that Wistanstow Primary School selected Hope House Children’s Hospices as the charity they wanted to support and raise money for during the festive period.

“It is so kind that school children chose not to send Christmas cards and instead donated their money to help local children and families. We are very grateful for their support which will help ensure we can continue to provide vital care.”