Bewdley's Becky Hill all set for her Strictly performance tonight

Becky Hill performing at Camp Bestival during the summer

Viewers can also look forward to seeing Bewdley's Becky Hill as she teased a performance of multiple songs.

The Brit-award winning singer told fans she’d be making an appearance via Twitter, writing: “you guessed it! i’m doing @bbcstrictly this sunday night at 18:45pm on @BBCOne !!! can’t wait to be the first female guest of this series & i might be doing more than one song…”

She also shared a picture of herself wearing a fluffy pink and blue dress.

i’m on @bbcstrictly tonight not just singing 1 but 3 of my songs!!!make sure you tune in tonight from 7pm! 💖 pic.twitter.com/8PLlspJj84 — Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) October 23, 2022

Becky found fame following her participation in series one of The Voice in 2012.

The English singer is from Bewdley and in the last 10 years she has worked with a variety of artists, including Rudimental, Ella Henderson and David Guetta.

This year, she was nominated for two Brit Awards, British Song of the Year for “Remember” with David Guetta and Best Dance Act.