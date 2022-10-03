Shropshire pub opens under new name in homage to area's pipe-making history

Staff members Liv Duppa and Amy Harper outside The Pipe Makers Arms

The Pipe Makers Arms on High Street will - as the name suggests - pay homage to the area's pipe making heritage.

Kerry Ford says the pub will offer craft ales, ciders, good gin and wine and music on the acoustic and folk side. The pub is on the sight of the former Albion Inn on High Street and will feature authentic clay pipes in the bar which were made in Broseley at the site of what is now Broseley Pipeworks - one of the Ironbridge Valley of Invention attractions.

It will also be the first pub venture for Broseley native Kerry Ford who has spent three months working on the building and training in the pub industry with landlords Punch Taverns.

She said: "I think there is a gap in the market for a venue where people can meet and enjoy good beer and wine in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere - that is the vibe we will be trying to create.

"Hopefully people will appreciate the name and the way I have tried to re-create some of the history of the area within the pub - I am looking forward to seeing people and I am sure the pub will be a success."