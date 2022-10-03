Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire pub opens under new name in homage to area's pipe-making history

By Paul JenkinsSouth ShropshirePublished: Comments

A Broseley native is bucking the trend of pubs struggling with the cost of living crisis by re-opening a former hostelry under a new name.

Staff members Liv Duppa and Amy Harper outside The Pipe Makers Arms
Staff members Liv Duppa and Amy Harper outside The Pipe Makers Arms

The Pipe Makers Arms on High Street will - as the name suggests - pay homage to the area's pipe making heritage.

Kerry Ford says the pub will offer craft ales, ciders, good gin and wine and music on the acoustic and folk side. The pub is on the sight of the former Albion Inn on High Street and will feature authentic clay pipes in the bar which were made in Broseley at the site of what is now Broseley Pipeworks - one of the Ironbridge Valley of Invention attractions.

It will also be the first pub venture for Broseley native Kerry Ford who has spent three months working on the building and training in the pub industry with landlords Punch Taverns.

She said: "I think there is a gap in the market for a venue where people can meet and enjoy good beer and wine in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere - that is the vibe we will be trying to create.

"Hopefully people will appreciate the name and the way I have tried to re-create some of the history of the area within the pub - I am looking forward to seeing people and I am sure the pub will be a success."

The Pipe Makers Arms will be open Wednesday to Sunday 12-11pm.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Broseley
Telford
Business
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News