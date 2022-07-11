Council announce cartons can go kurbside

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys

Cartons, often referred to as TetraPaks, can now be recycled in the red boxes through kurbside collections in Powys.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “Although it has been possible to recycle food and drink cartons at the Household Waste Recycling Centres for a while, we know it isn’t always practical for everyone to use the facilities for these every-day items.

“Following your requests and feedback, we have been working hard behind the scenes to find a feasible way to include these cartons within the weekly recycling collections and are now delighted to be able to add them to the list of items which can now be recycled in your red box.”

Drink cartons such as juices, smoothies and milk, and food cartons, such as soup, tomatoes and pulses have been added to the list of things that can go in the red box alongide plastic and cans. Cartons will be separated from the plastic and cans and processed at a dedicated facility run by Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE).

Commenting on the council’s decision, Richard Hands, Chief Executive of ACE UK said: “It is great news that Powys County Council has decided to send the cartons they collect to our dedicated recycling facility. As well as having a low carbon footprint, the high-quality wood fibres found in food and drink cartons can be recycled up to six times, making them a valuable raw material for new paper products.”