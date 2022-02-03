New president for Probus club

Probus secretary Michael Symonds turns photographer to get a new angle on Roger Emmins, centre, getting his chain of office from outgoing president Simon Nix, right

Knighton and District Probus Club met on Tuesday where Simon Nix handed over the chain of office to incoming president Roger Emmins.

The club gathers for lunch and a chat once a month at the George and Dragon pub in Knighton and would welcome new members.

A host of speakers are being lined up for the rest of the year as well as outings and dinners.

Michael Symonds is pictured scaling the heights of a chair to record the occasion.