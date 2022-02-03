Notification Settings

New president for Probus club

By David Tooley

A group for retired professionals on the Shropshire/Powys border has installed a new president.

Probus secretary Michael Symonds turns photographer to get a new angle on Roger Emmins, centre, getting his chain of office from outgoing president Simon Nix, right
Knighton and District Probus Club met on Tuesday where Simon Nix handed over the chain of office to incoming president Roger Emmins.

The club gathers for lunch and a chat once a month at the George and Dragon pub in Knighton and would welcome new members.

A host of speakers are being lined up for the rest of the year as well as outings and dinners.

Michael Symonds is pictured scaling the heights of a chair to record the occasion.

People interested in joining the club can email Michael Symonds on knighton.probus@gmail.com

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

