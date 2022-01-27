Council near south Shropshire encourages taxi drivers to go green

It is set to take effect in April and would save the £285 fee for a Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence and Private hire vehicle licence. It will be reviewed each year.

Councillor Tom Wells, portfolio holder for community services at Malvern Hills District Council, said: "This licence fee change will hopefully work as an incentive to encourage taxi drivers to think about their carbon footprint and to go fully electric. It is part of the council's vision to go carbon neutral as quickly as possible, but by 2050 at the latest."