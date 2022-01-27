Notification Settings

Council near south Shropshire encourages taxi drivers to go green

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished:

A council is set to scrap £285 licence fees for taxi drivers who have fully electric vehicles.

Electric taxis like this one are being encouraged by a district council
Malvern Hills District Council, which includes Tenbury Wells, wants to encourage more people to go green.

The plans were approved by the council's executive committee earlier in January.

It is set to take effect in April and would save the £285 fee for a Hackney Carriage Vehicle Licence and Private hire vehicle licence. It will be reviewed each year.

Councillor Tom Wells, portfolio holder for community services at Malvern Hills District Council, said: "This licence fee change will hopefully work as an incentive to encourage taxi drivers to think about their carbon footprint and to go fully electric. It is part of the council's vision to go carbon neutral as quickly as possible, but by 2050 at the latest."

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

