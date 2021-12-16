Emergency services called to two crashes in South Shropshire

Four fire crews were called to a crash involving two vehicles in Stokesay, near Craven Arms, at 4.15pm on Thursday.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

One casualty was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured.

At about 4.25pm, firefighters were also called to Longmynd Service Station at Crossways Industrial Estate, Church Stretton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been reports of a vehicle that had crashed which required making safe.

Earlier in the day just after 2.15pm, a fire crew from Ludlow responded to reports of a coach on fire at Tenbury Community Hospital in Tenbury Wells.