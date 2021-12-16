Notification Settings

Emergency services called to two crashes in South Shropshire

By Lisa O'BrienSouth ShropshirePublished:

Emergency services were called to two separate crashes in South Shropshire.

Four fire crews were called to a crash involving two vehicles in Stokesay, near Craven Arms, at 4.15pm on Thursday.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

One casualty was released by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

It is not known at this stage if anyone was injured.

At about 4.25pm, firefighters were also called to Longmynd Service Station at Crossways Industrial Estate, Church Stretton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been reports of a vehicle that had crashed which required making safe.

Earlier in the day just after 2.15pm, a fire crew from Ludlow responded to reports of a coach on fire at Tenbury Community Hospital in Tenbury Wells.

The fire was caused by overheating brakes and firefighters used a hose reel jet to deal with the incident.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

