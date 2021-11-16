Dunne welcomes fall in local employment after end of furlough

philip dunne

Latest figures from the independent Office for National Statistics show unemployment claims in South Shropshire fell by 85 between September and October, to a total of 1,545 claimants. This represents 3.2 per cent of the population aged 16-64. The equivalent UK claimant rate was 4.8 per cent.

The number of young people out of work has also fallen, with the claimant count in those aged 18-24 also falling by 15 between September and October, to 220.

Mr Dunne said: “These latest statistics make for encouraging reading, showing the local jobs market in South Shropshire continues to bounce back from the pandemic, despite the end of the government’s furlough scheme. This is really positive news, giving greater security to local families through a regular paypacket.