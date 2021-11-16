Dunne welcomes fall in local employment after end of furlough

By Andrew RevillSouth ShropshirePublished:

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has welcomed latest statistics showing local unemployment has continued to fall despite the end of the government’s furlough scheme.

philip dunne
philip dunne

Latest figures from the independent Office for National Statistics show unemployment claims in South Shropshire fell by 85 between September and October, to a total of 1,545 claimants. This represents 3.2 per cent of the population aged 16-64. The equivalent UK claimant rate was 4.8 per cent.

The number of young people out of work has also fallen, with the claimant count in those aged 18-24 also falling by 15 between September and October, to 220.

Mr Dunne said: “These latest statistics make for encouraging reading, showing the local jobs market in South Shropshire continues to bounce back from the pandemic, despite the end of the government’s furlough scheme. This is really positive news, giving greater security to local families through a regular paypacket.

"I am hopeful that the run up to Christmas will help our local businesses increase trade, and sustain and create more jobs across South Shropshire. I shall be encouraging people to shop local when doing their Christmas shopping this year, to give our high streets a much needed boost.”

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News