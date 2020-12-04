Turbo charged Bella raising cash

Bella Bowater, aged 10, getting moral support from mum Grace

The 10-year-old talented triathlete from Cold Weston in South Shropshire and has been cycling on ‘turbo trainer’ after school each day in November to clock up a minimum of 50 miles.

She has been sponsored for the Mary’s Meals charity which feeds over 1.6 million children a daily meal, in a place of education.

The local farmers grow the crops and volunteers, who may walk miles very early in the morning, often with firewood on their heads, cook the food in a large vat over an open fire.

Because of the local involvement it costs just £15.90 to feed a child for a school year and Mary’s Meals says 93 per cent of donations go directly to the children.

Bella hopes to raise enough money to feed 100 children for the year.

The junior cyclist, who spent her early years in Malawi, has actually witnessed the excited children lining up at lunchtime to be fed.

She said: “Not only only does it fill their tummies with a nutritious meal but helps them to concentrate on their studies. I am fortunate that I have a meal at school every day and a warm house to live in.”

A member of Ludlow Junior Tri club she says she love to exercise which is why she chose cycling.

Bella’s Nanny, Sue Johnson has been an ambassador for the charity ‘Mary’s Meals’ for over 10 years, after “since seeing how little acts of kindness can have a huge impact”.

Sue can be contacted via marysmeals.org.uk to arrange talks about the charity’s work to schools and any other interested groups.