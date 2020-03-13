Ludlow MP welcomes plan to secure ATMs and other access to cash services throughout Shropshire

As part of the budget announcement, the government said it will bring forward legislation to protect access to cash and ensure that the UK’s cash infrastructure is sustainable in the long term.

Many south Shropshire businesses, charities and customers rely on cash, but the number of ATMs and banks across the county has reduced in recent years as more people move to online and card-based payments.

Mr Dunne said: “I was very pleased to see the government commit to maintaining access to cash, which is very important for rural communities like those in south Shropshire.

"Having seen a number of banks close in our market towns in recent years and some difficulties in securing alternative ATMs, I know how important access to cash remains for those who do not use digital payment systems, or cannot at present given poor mobile connectivity, across rural parts of south Shropshire.

"I look forward to seeing the form the legislation will take, and how what that will mean in practical terms for those who still make use of cash in their day to day lives.”