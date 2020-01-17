Group makes roots with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to plants trees

Scientists say that 1.5 billion trees need to be planted to make a contribution.

The government has launched a £50 million scheme to encourage tree-planting and various groups and organisations are urging communities and businesses to ‘compensate for their carbon emissions’.

The Friends of the Corve and Teme have formed a working partnership with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to encourage individuals, communities, local authorities, schools, clubs and land owners to plant trees.

Rosemary Wood, Chairman of FCT said: “Any person or organisation willing to plant one tree, several trees, a copse or a hedgerow on their land should contact me.

"We will then liaise with Luke Neal, Deputy Manager of the Rivers Team at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, to map the location, and discuss type of tree, planting and maintenance.

"Once we have established where trees and hedges could be rooted, we plan to work with funders and would expect to cover the costs of supplying plants and guards. If the area was sufficiently large then we can consider employing contractors to undertake planting. We also hope to run community tree planting days where everyone can get involved in tackling the climate crisis.”

She added: “It is difficult to say where we hope to plant trees until we establish relevant dialogues, so we are initially calling this project “Trees for Corvedale”, and following the route of the river.

"As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of rainfall events and hot periods, the role of trees in the landscape becomes ever more important.

"Contour hedges and tree planting are known to be of benefit in intercepting overland flows at times of high rainfall; root networks also reduce erosion and help to maintain soils and water quality. Luke is already working with local flood awareness groups and the Woodland Trust to strategically plant trees, and, to quote A E Housman, we hope to work with land owners and farmers ‘in valleys of springs of rivers, By Onny and Teme and Clun, The country for easy livers, The quietest under the sun …”

For further information on this initiative, or to discuss the possibility of tree planting, contact Rosemary on 01584 875438 or email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com