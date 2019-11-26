Father goes the extra mile for new Shropshire rugby club

Clee Hill Mini Rugby Club was only set up two months ago by Alan Hubbleday, but there are already 80 children on the books, and now Paddy Yarranton-Green has decided to go the extra mile to raise money for his sons’ local club.

He will be running the Manchester Marathon in April to raise funds to help the club buy equipment and carry on encouraging children to get into rugby.

Mr Yarranton-Green said: “I have been doing a lot of charity running and stuff for big charities like Mind and Dementia UK.

"My boys have just joined the mini rugby club and I thought because it was local and they are enjoying it and their confidence has grown so much, it would be good to run for them.

“I’m hoping to raise money to improve their facilities and their club equipment because they have only just set up. This is my first marathon. It is 26.2 miles.

“I have done half marathons and 10ks before but only started running around 18 months ago.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cleehillminirugby