Developer must pay £400 in surcharges after 'not updating email address' with the council - ruling

Shirehall Shrewsbury

John Kean, of Pennerley, in Shropshire, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after getting demands for failing to pay a Community Infrastructure Levy after he got planning permission for three dwellings and three workshop buildings.

But Ken McEntee, who was appointed by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to decide the case, has ruled that the council did nothing wrong in sending demands by email instead of using the post.

Planning permission for the site at Pennerley Dingle Cottages, Tankerville Farm, Pennerley, was granted on February 2, 2017.

And Mr McEntee heard that Mr Kean was sent a liability notice on September 21, 2017 and a demand notice on February 11, 2022.

Mr Kean was charged £200 for failing to pay the CIL after 30 days and another £200 for failing to pay after six months.

Mr McEntee, in his ruling published on October 19, 2023, said because the appellant gave the council the email address, the council had been correct to use it. He ruled that the council had "not been informed that it was no longer in use.

"In fact, the appellant concedes that he failed to notify the council of this information, but at the same time states it was not his fault.

"However, it was very much the appellant’s responsibility to have informed the council of the change in circumstances," said McEntee,

"The appellant also questions why the council did not use standard post as they did with a case involving his son.

"However, in accordance with Regulation 126(e),service of documents may be submitted by e-mail where an address for electronic communications has been given.

"As an e-mail address was given in this case, the council were entitled to use this form of service. It would appear that the council also initially used e-mail in communications with the appellant’s son until they received an undelivered notification, and consequently they turned to standard post."

He added that the council did not receive any similar failed delivery notice in the father's case.

He concluded: "On the evidence before me, I have no reason to believe that the CIL payments were made on time or that the council failed to serve a Liability Notice. The appeal therefore fails.

"For the reasons given above, the appeal is dismissed on the grounds made and the late payment surcharges totalling £400 are upheld."