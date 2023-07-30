Referendum to take place in county village

The referendum will be taking place in September

People living in the Pontesbury parish will be able to vote on whether or not to adopt a new neighbourhood plan, when the referendum takes place on September 7.

A neighbourhood plan gives local communities an opportunity to have a direct impact on shaping their neighbourhood’s growth and development.

Only a handful of county communities currently have an adopted neighbourhood plan, including Broseley, Much Wenlock, Shifnal, Woore and Stoke upon Tern.

The referendum will ask residents: “Do you want Shropshire Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Pontesbury to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said that photo ID or a voter authority certificate will be needed to vote at a polling station.

Poll cards will be issued on Monday and the deadline for registering to vote will be Monday, August 21.

The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, August 22, and the deadline for proxy vote applications, and voter authority certificates, is 5pm on Wednesday, August 30.