Plan to ban U-turns at major Shropshire road junction

By David Tooley

A council is proposing to ban U-turns at a major junction in Shrewsbury.

Battlefield Road junction with Arlington Way. Picture: Google Maps
But to have your say on the proposed ban at the traffic signals on Battlefield Road and Arlington Way you will have to get your comments in by this Thursday (February 23).

Shropshire Council is proposing the change on safety grounds and it covers all four arms of the traffic light controlled junction near Tesco.

Documents relating to this consultation can be viewed at Shrewsbury Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, or at www.shropshire.gov.uk/traffic.

If you wish to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals, e-mail traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk

Calling 0345 678 9006 for more information but for legal reasons objections cannot be accepted over the phone.

The proposal is set to be discussed by Shrewsbury Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday, February 21.

By David Tooley

