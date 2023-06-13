'We will not be bought off!': Villagers voice fears over parkland being sold for housing

Residents enjoying a party for the Jubilee on the Glebelands

A brewing storm outside aptly reflected the mood among residents in Bayston Hill Memorial Hall near Shrewsbury, where around 50 villagers turned out to object to homes being built at the Glebelands.

Shingler Homes, working as a development partner with landowner Lichfield Diocese, wants to build the homes, but sparked outrage after the planning application was submitted.

It had been a red-hot afternoon in Shropshire, and there was plenty of fire in the bellies of residents who spoke passionately about their fears of the proposal going ahead.

Andrew McAllister said the Bayston Hill community would "lose its lungs" if the proposal went ahead.

He also labelled the offer of £120,000 by the developer for the loss of green space as "no compensation".

"The church will be well aware of Jesus being sold for 30 pieces of silver," he said. "We will not be bought off."

He added that he keeps a lucky farthing in his pocket, but insisted the developers "do not care a brass farthing" about the community's concerns.

Allan Caswell, who was born in 1943 and grew up in Bayston Hill, insisted the Glebelands has "always been the recreational hub" of the village, and shared memories of organising football matches.

"I personally, as a young teenager, organised a number of inter-village football matches. It has always been there and it should stay there. It's a village asset that needs to be kept."

The land is home to the Bayston Hill Scout and Guide Hut, and fears have been raised that they will have nowhere to go.

Andy Goldsmith, who is involved in organising the groups, said: "The Bayston Hill Scouts and Guides has been there (at the Glebelands) since 1974. There is no other facility to provide for the needs of our scouts and guides."

Richard Chapman, a Lyth Hill Road resident, said it was crucial to have open spaces for youngsters to play in to help keep them active. "I use the field with my children every day to take the dog for a walk. It's very important to have that open space."

One resident raised concerns over school places. "The primary school has two classes in each year and classes of 32 to 35 pupils," she said. "If they build these houses, it'll mean the kids will not be able to get the education they deserve."

Another villager raised concerns over drainage during bad weather.

Councillor Mark Underwood pleaded with villagers and the church not to be pitted against each other.

"The church is part of the village," he said.

Mr Underwood said he is against the plans for a variety of reasons.

"My lad used to play football on there," he said. "It's a place where the community comes together. We had 2,000 people for the (Queen's Platinum) Jubilee last year. It's the only bit of green space in the village we could do something like that.

"We lose that and we lose the opportunity to bring the village together."

Councillor Tom Osenton said having the field available to walk his dog has been "incredibly helpful" for his mental heath, and urged villagers to make their objections known on the planning application online.

"Clearly these houses are not in the best interests of the community," he added.

The parish council unanimously agreed to object to the plans on multiple grounds including the loss of green space, the fact the land isn't including in the draft Shropshire Local Plan, concerns over medical and school provision, drainage, loss of wildlife habitat

The planning application will be open to comments until July 2.