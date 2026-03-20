'One of our bravest young supporters': Shrewsbury Town heartbreak at tragic death of young Zack

On Thursday evening the club confirmed the sad death of devoted Shrewsbury Town fan, Zack Beard, who tragically died at the age of just 14.

In a tribute on its website the club said it was heartbroken at the loss of the young supporter and offered its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

During his illness Zack, from Shrewsbury, was supported by the club which has welcomed him for games, seen players visit him in hospital, and provided an unforgettable supercar experience for the youngster, who had a passion for cars.

An emotional post from the club said: "Shrewsbury Town is deeply saddened to share the news that one of our bravest young supporters, Zack Beard, has passed away at just 14 years old following a courageous battle with cancer.

"Zack was a devoted Salop fan with a huge passion for cars.

"During his illness, he was visited in hospital by Town players Luca Hoole and John Marquis - a moment made even more memorable when Zack beat both of them in a game of darts.

"Last season, Zack was welcomed to the Croud Meadow, where he watched the first team train, met the squad, and enjoyed lunch in one of our executive boxes.

"It was during this visit that Luca and John surprised him with a gift: a supercar driving experience with PSR, something that had been on Zack’s bucket list.

"Zack also attended a home fixture earlier this season, sitting in our Best Seats in the House - another wish he was able to fulfil.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Zack’s parents, Claire and Craig, his friends, and everyone who knew and loved him.

"We would also like to extend our deepest sympathies to his friends at Shrewsbury Academy, where Zack was a pupil, and to all who were part of his school community."

Zack’s funeral will take place at 1pm on Thursday, March 26, at Shrewsbury Crematorium.

His family have requested attendees wear whatever they feel comfortable in - or Shrewsbury Town colours in honour of Zack. All are welcome.