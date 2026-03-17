Prom dress sale taking place at Shrewsbury charity shop

School, sixth form and college leavers preparing for prom season can pick up the perfect outfit for less at a special prom dress sale being held at the Hope House shop in Shrewsbury.

From elegant gowns to sparkly evening dresses, the shop on Oteley Road has curated a large collection of preloved and new-with-tags promwear at affordable prices.

All money raised from the dresses will help local children with life-threatening conditions.

Emma Yau, shop manager at Oteley Road, showing off one of the dresses available.

Emma Yau, shop manager at Oteley Road, said: “Prom can be an expensive time, so we wanted to make it easier and more affordable while also giving beautiful dresses a second life.

“Every dress sold helps us provide care and support to children and families who rely on Hope House. We’re excited to offer a range of sizes, styles and colours - there’s something for everyone.”

The sale includes: a wide choice of great value prom dresses, from classic to contemporary styles to accessories such as shoes, bags, and jewellery, with changing rooms available in store.

The shop is also accepting donations of prom dresses and accessories.

“The sale will run in the shop while stocks last, but often we sell our prom dress stock pretty quickly so don’t leave it too long,” added Emma.

For opening times or to find out how donations can help visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/shops.