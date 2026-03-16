Shropshire Council has faced widespread criticism over work to install a cycle lane and a floating bus stop along Castle Foregate as part of the troubled gyratory overhaul.

Major concerns have been raised over traffic congestion and the ability of firefighters and other emergency crews to reach serious incidents quickly.

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Now Councillor Alan Mosley is calling for an independent review of the scheme.

Mr Mosley, Labour councillor for Castlefields and Ditherington, has put forward a motion ahead of a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting tonight (March 16).