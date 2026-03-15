Fern Ardill was the unexpected but enthusiastic leader as she took over the reins at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury.

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She became head for the day after winning the star prize at the school’s recent family bingo night.

Arriving at school dressed smartly in business attire, Fern stepped confidently into her new role and carried out a full schedule of headteacher duties.

Headteacher for the day Fern Ardill, aged eight, outside her office at Coleham Primary School

Her day began by manning the School Street and road closure, warmly welcoming pupils and families as they arrived.

Fern then joined staff on a 'learning walk', observing teaching and learning across the school.

During breaktime duty, she focused on spotting positive play and awarded special kindness badges. A VIP lunch was arranged in her honour.

Fern holds court during a staff meeting at Coleham Primary School, where she was headteacher for the day

Throughout the afternoon, Fern continued her leadership responsibilities by awarding golden stickers. She met with Claire Jones, deputy CEO of the 3–18 Education Trust which runs the school, to discuss its strengths and areas for improvement.

She also hosted 'headteacher teatime' for the week’s pupil award winners, and wrote the head’s message for the weekly school newsletter.

'Acting headteacher' Fern with regular headteacher Tom Larkham at Coleham Primary School

Tom Larkham, the school’s headteacher who let Fern enjoy a glimpse into his role, said: “I have gladly stepped aside for the day and mentored Fern in the role of headteacher.

“What began as a fun initiative and star prize has turned into a valuable opportunity to showcase to the children that they all have a voice, have great ideas to contribute and can aspire to any career ambition they desire.

“Promoting jobs and careers is embedded into our curriculum, and today has gone so well that we will be thinking of other possible pupil/staff job swaps that could take place.”

Fern Ardill's headteacher ID

Fern herself described the experience as unforgettable, saying: “I can’t believe I have been headteacher for the day. I would like to be a teacher one day.”

She also contributed her own ideas for future school initiatives, including a 'feel good Friday', a poetry competition focused on caring for the school and a sensory box in each classroom.