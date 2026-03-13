Up Sewage Creek will be going on a procession through Shrewsbury town centre on World Water Day to highlight the need to protect the River Severn.

They also want water regulation to be taken out of the hands of “fat cats” and be renationalised.

The group have been high profile river campaigners in the county town in recent years, leading numerous protests over raw sewage being dumped into the River Severn.

World Water Day falls on Sunday, March 22, and the “family-friendly” protest will set off from Abbey Gardens at 11am. It will finish in Frankwell, where a black poplar tree will be planted.

Up Sewage Creek will carry a giant fish as they march through Shrewsbury

Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek said: “A year ago we held a brilliant People's Assembly on water in the Theatre Severn and it was clear that people really care about the river.

“Since then we've watched things getting steadily worse – thousands of hours of sewage spills, a £2.3m bonus for Severn Trent’s boss when she stepped down, and scandal after scandal.”

The Telegraph reported that the water firm’s previous CEO Liv Garfield made £2.3 million in bonuses and benefits when she stepped down.

“It’s time for people to take back control from the fat cat water bosses,” added Ms Kirby. “Which is why our procession will not just be celebrating the river, but also calling for real change from the Government.

“We want water taken back into public ownership. No more excuses, no more tinkering around the edges – it’s time for real change.”

The procession will feature banners handmade by local campaigners of all ages, colourful placards, and a giant fish.

Up Sewage Creek says everyone who cares about the river is invited to attend, and people are encouraged to wear blue or green and bring their own placards, flags, or favourite river creature for what will be a “fun, family-friendly event”.

“We know people in Shrewsbury care about the River Severn, but unless we make a noise about the state of things, it’s clear nothing will change,” said Ms Kirby.

“Up Sewage Creek has amazing plans for 2026 – including a trip to Parliament to deliver postcards from the town to the Environment Secretary; lots of opportunities to join our citizen science water testing crew; and a homegrown short film about our work coming out later this year.

“We are keeping the pressure on, but we need your help! Come and join us on the 22nd to celebrate World Water Day and call for real change from the Government.”